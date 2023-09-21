SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – University of Utah Health and the American Heart Association want you to get your heart pumping this Saturday for a great cause – YOUR HEALTH – and joing the Annual Heart and Stroke Walk benefitting the American Heart Association.

Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, is the No. 1 killer in the nation, responsible for every 1 in 3 deaths. Heart disease and stroke happen to people of all ages. In fact, the number of younger adults having strokes has steadily increased over the past two decades, even as the overall rate of stroke has dropped.

University of Utah Health is proud to be the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good and Together to End Stroke cause sponsor, as well as have numerous participating teams in the Heart & Stroke Walk.

The Walk offers something to do for every member of the family: kid’s zone, Miracle Mile survivor route, VIP tent and more. At the University of Utah Health tent, we have a healthy cooking demonstration and the F.A.S.T. pitching net to help you learn the stroke warning signs – Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty and Time to call 9-1-1.

It’s still not too late to register and join us on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City. Just visit www.heartwalkutah.org to start your team or join another team!

Sugar House Park – 1330 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

ABC4 Utah is also a proud supporter of the Heart and Stroke Walk. Good Morning Utah and ABC4 Midday News anchor Brian Carlson will be the host and emcee of the event and looks forward to meeting everyone at the walk.

Sponsored by University of Utah Health.