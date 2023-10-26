United Healthcare has experts available to help you with what you need to know

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s Medicare Annual Enrollment time and the experts with United Healthcare want to help you navigate the process to make sure you get the health insurance coverage best suited for you.

Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being, but also for their budget. For most people, this is their only chance to make changes to their Medicare coverage for next year. If people don’t make an enrollment decision, they may be locked into their current plan next year. Each person has unique healthcare needs, and those needs change over time.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when shopping for Medicare coverage, so people should take time to understand the options available to them.

Choosing a Medicare plan can feel complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. Some things to consider:

First, confirm your preferred doctors and hospitals are available through the plan you’re considering. Many people are surprised to learn that some plans limit their in-network hospital choices more than they expected. Most everyone knows our local hospitals are often near capacity these days, so that’s an important consideration.

Second, take the time to explore your options and understand the benefits of each plan. All United Healthcare Medicare Advantage plans offered in Utah offer zero dollar copays for primary care visits, dental, vision and gym membership benefits.

Finally, make sure your medications are covered. Even if you don’t expect to change plans, it’s important to make sure the prescriptions you take regularly will still be covered, so you don’t have any unpleasant surprises.

United Healthcare (UHC) encourages all people eligible for Medicare to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure they’re enrolled in a Medicare plan that will meet their health and budget needs for the year ahead.

Visit ShopUHC.com for more information about United Healthcare’s Medicare options for you.

Sponsored by United Healthcare.