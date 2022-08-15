Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state.

Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:

• Screw Utah

• Obsidian Kives

• Hand Painted Necklaces

They feature everything from Horse Hair Pottery, Dream Catchers, blankets, mugs, posters, and cards to unique rocks and minerals from the beehive state. They even have local candy and treats sources from right here in Utah.

Get 15% off all apparel with code: “WEHEARTUTAH”

Website: www.everythingut.com

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: @everythingutahslc