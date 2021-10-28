Unique jewelry for everyone’s style

Owner and Creator, Bee Mccoy, joined Reagan on the show today to share what her business Velveteen Honeybee is all about. Her jewelry is unique because no two pieces are the same.

Mccoy has been creating since a young age. She explains that she was always painting, drawing, or making things out of playdough. During lockdown early this year, Bee decided to start venturing into handmade jewelry. She wanted them to be very lightweight and wearable, so she used small pieces of wood for her canvas. She then creates the unique designs of various earings, keychains, and even home decor. Every piece is hand-painted, and no two are alike.

Today she showcased jewelry shaped like snakes, scorpions, and other insects. Her art can be found at Got Beauty in Sugarhouse, Utah. You can get 30% off of any 1 item on the day of your service when booking an appointment. The discount can also be applied to Velveteen Honeybee items!

Take a look at her Instagram and website to get your hands on some of these unique styles.