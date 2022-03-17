Neena Earl, the owner of Indi Co Designs, creates unique jewelry designs for a good cause.

Earl started in floral design 16 years ago, but after the loss of her daughter, she found herself searching for a meaningful outlet. After having two sons, Earl was introduced to polymer clay. She became enthralled in the art and couldn’t stop creating. This passion grew into a business and Indi Co Designs has been up and going for 3 years now.

The possibilities are endless with polymer clay. She loves that this is an outlet for her to get lost in when she’s feeling stressed or anxious. She has also started working with brass, charms, resin, and acrylic. Each piece is no bigger than the weight of a quarter, so they are very wearable.

If you are not one to wear bold earrings, Earl recommends wearing a pair around the house to see how you feel. You can explore different looks and styles. It can be such a fun way to express yourself.

Use the code GOODTHINGSUTAH for 15% off your entire purchase.

Instagram: @indicodesigns

Website: https://indicodesigns.bigcartel.com/