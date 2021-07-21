Unique, charming gowns you’re not going to find anywhere else

Kalli Moon, Owner of Utah Couture Gowns and Kalli Moon Photo, makes it more accessible to wear Couture Gowns for a fraction of the cost.

She started Utah Couture Gowns in March of this year. She is the owner of Kalli Moon Photography & wanted to provide photographers and models with unique gowns for photoshoots and special occasions.

Renting makes these couture gowns more accessible for everyone. If you need a dress for an afternoon, why buy it?

Utah Couture Gowns provided are a mix of classic couture gowns and some more funky, modern pieces. They’ll be adding plus and maternity gowns soon, and they want to provide Utah with dresses they can’t get anywhere else.

Promotions:

Mention the code “goodthingsutah” for 15% off one rental!

