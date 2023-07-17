In 2022, Audrey Maynard left her twenty year long career in communications and fundraising to spend more time with her young children. However, the pandemic took a toll and it wasn’t long before she started itching for a creative outlet.

“I have always enjoyed thrift shopping with my mom, and one day I got a spark to create candles using vintage glassware I’d find at thrift stores. After a lot of tutorial videos and experimentation, I established That Retro Glow and have been featuring my wares primarily at local artisan markets for the past year”, Audrey says.

That Retro Glow candles can also be found at Stay In Bloom boutique in Draper, located at 129 East 13800 South.

