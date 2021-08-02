Unicorn hair how-to!

Deena says she doesn’t know how she gets roped into these things, but we know she secretly loves it. You may remember when she did the out-of-this-world space bun hairstyle on Surae, and now she’s leveling it up with unicorn hair!

This easy tutorial is a style of 3 buns in a row down the back of the head, and is actually pretty versatile. Create sleek buns for a more elegant look, or a messier bun for an edgier / casual look. All you need is 3 hair ties, bobby pins, and some hair spray.

We aren’t sure why we’re calling it unicorn hair, probably because it looks so magical when finished!