Unicorn hair how-to!

Deena says she doesn’t know how she gets roped into these things, but we know she secretly loves it. You may remember when she did the out-of-this-world space bun hairstyle on Surae, and now she’s leveling it up with unicorn hair!

This easy tutorial is a style of 3 buns in a row down the back of the head, and is actually pretty versatile. Create sleek buns for a more elegant look, or a messier bun for an edgier / casual look. All you need is 3 hair ties, bobby pins, and some hair spray.

We aren’t sure why we’re calling it unicorn hair, probably because it looks so magical when finished!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

