Renowned Astrology Expert, Christopher Renstrom, came to Good Things Utah to educate us on Astrology. Many people believe Astrology to be almost religious or a science and blame certain behaviors on it. Make no mistake, it is a calendar. Renstrom says astrology never tells you what to do but it will suggest when. Astrology is something that many major civilizations have had including Mesoamerican, Indian, Chinese and Middle Eastern. “It was an order to tell time,” said Renstrom.

During his time as a student at Julliard, Renstrom became engrossed with Astrology rather than theatre. In New York City, he had the opportunity to learn more about astrology and fell in love immediately. Renstrom attended school with the likes of Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis but decided to pursue another path.

Renstrom says rather than memorizing each Zodiac sign in order to think of them in seasons. The spring signs: Aries, Taurus and Gemini, are the most enthusiastic and optimistic. Cancer, Leo and Virgo are led by the Summer Solstice and tend to be more carefree. Autumnal signs such as Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius are ambitious and want to get things done. Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces are the old souls of the Zodiac.

Renstrom’s book, ‘The Cosmic Calendar’, is available for purchase at major book retailers and also on Amazon. For more information on Zodiacs, Follow Renstrom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.