Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katie W. Russell, MD, is a pediatric surgeon with solid interests in pediatric trauma, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), chest wall deformity, fetal consultation, minimally invasive surgery, and global surgery.

She is particularly interested in treating neonatal and pediatric conditions using minimally invasive techniques. She is leading a multidisciplinary clinic dedicated to the treatment of children with pulmonary hypoplasia related to congenital diaphragmatic hernia, congenital lung lesions, and giant omphalocele.

Katie W. Russell, MD, visited Good Things Utah to teach us more about pectus excavatum, a condition in which the cartilage connecting the sternum and ribcage does not grow normally, causing a sunken appearance or indentation in the chest. It occurs most commonly in the early teenage years. Your child may experience shortness of breath or fatigue during exercise if their ribs and sternum press on the heart or lungs. It can be corrected through surgery.

In some cases of pectus excavatum, corrective surgery may not be required. If the condition does not bother your child, makes physical activity difficult, or hurts your child’s self-image, you can choose not to pursue treatment. This decision will vary from person to person. Talk to your child’s doctor about the best option for your child’s needs.

For more information about Pectus Excavatum and pediatric surgery at U of U Health, visit the website: https://healthcare.utah.edu/pediatric-surgery Phone number: 801-662-2950

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPONDORED by UNIVERSITY OF UTAH HEALTH