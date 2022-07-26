Amanda Hill from Lux Healing Arts joined us today to talk energy.

Hill does many different kinds of energy work: Reiki, Trapped Emotion Release, Reflexology, Sound Healing, and Human Design Birth Charts.

But, what is energy work and why is it important?

When we experience anxiety or some sort of event, big or small, we have an emotional reaction. Often, we stuff that emotion away in order to keep on with our lives, but that negative stored energy manifests itself in breakdowns later. Understanding our bodily energy can help our mental state and our healing process.

For the month of September, Lux Healing is offering $75 sessions instead of $90.

For more, visit www.crystallinetribe.com or @luxhealingarts on Instagram or Facebook.