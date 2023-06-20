SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Desange Kuenihira is the CEO and founder of unDEfeated. UnDEfeated is a non-profit organization that provides education for underprivileged women and youth. Kuenihira is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and lived in Uganda for twelve years as a refugee before moving to the U.S. and becoming a citizen. Kuenihira obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in criminology, health, society, and policy, with a minor in entrepreneurship and pre-business from the University of Utah.

At a young age, Kuenihira was told that she was meaningless, however, she knew that she had a lot of potential and that education was the key to unlocking success. In her book The unDEfeated Women, Kuenihira takes the audience through her challenging childhood. She focuses on her daily struggles in refugee camps as she suffered many forms of abuse, the hardships while living with her foster families, and how she used education to take control of her own life.

Her non-profit organization provides education for underprivileged youth and women who experience extreme financial hardship in Uganda. You can support unDEfeated by donating at this link https://www.wikicharities.org/nonprofit/USA/undefeated. Don’t forget to check out their Instagram and Facebook.