SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Do you ever wake up feeling puzzled by a strange dream, wondering what it all meant? Well, it turns out that your dreams are actually your subconscious mind problem-solving and discussing issues with your conscious mind. Layne Dalfen, a dream analyst, joined us on the show to share her insights on how we can unlock the solutions hidden within our dreams.

According to Layne, every night, our minds engage in a conversation between our conscious and unconscious, and this is reflected in the dreams we have. “At the first level, a dream is triggered by something you either thought about or something that happened to you yesterday,” she explains. The goal is to uncover what situation you were discussing with yourself in the dream and what the solution to that issue is.

Layne has developed a 6-Point of Entry method that anyone can use to uncover the hidden meanings behind their dreams. This method includes exploring the feelings, actions, puns and play on words, symbols, plot, and repetition in your dream. By doing so, you can gain a deeper understanding of what your subconscious mind is trying to tell you.

In conclusion, our dreams are a valuable tool for solving the problems we face in our daily lives. By tapping into the power of our subconscious minds and utilizing the methods outlined by Layne, we can unlock the solutions that were always within us.

For more information on dream analysis and to connect with Layne, visit her website at http://www.thedreamanalyst.com.