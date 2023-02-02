SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Introducing the Ultimate Super Bowl Cheese Ball – a delicious and easy-to-make appetizer perfect for your game day celebration. Food blogger, Kimberly Pettitt, shared her tips to making a dip that will have fans coming back for more again and again.

Cheese Ball Ingredients:

16 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

8 oz shredded cheese

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

Hot sauce to taste (optional)

2 green onions, chopped

1 jalapenos, chopped

1/2 cup pickled jalapenos, chopped

1 TBL pickled jalapeno juice

Topping:

1/3 cup seasoned panko bread crumbs

4 slices bacon, cooked and finely chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped

1 green onion, chopped

White cheese sliced into strips for garnish

Directions:

Mix cheese ball ingredients in a mixer until combined. Scrape sides and mix again. Place onto plastic wrap and shape into an oval. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Combine topping ingredients in a shallow dish. Remove the cheese ball from the refrigerator (shaping again if needed) and roll in topping ingredients. Place onto a plate or platter and add “laces” with white cheese. Serve with your favorite crackers, pretzels or chips!

For more tasty recipes, you can find Kimberly on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok @kimberlymarielifestyle or online at kimberlymarielifestyle.com