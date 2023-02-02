SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Introducing the Ultimate Super Bowl Cheese Ball – a delicious and easy-to-make appetizer perfect for your game day celebration. Food blogger, Kimberly Pettitt, shared her tips to making a dip that will have fans coming back for more again and again.
Cheese Ball Ingredients:
- 16 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 8 oz shredded cheese
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp salt
- Hot sauce to taste (optional)
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 jalapenos, chopped
- 1/2 cup pickled jalapenos, chopped
- 1 TBL pickled jalapeno juice
Topping:
- 1/3 cup seasoned panko bread crumbs
- 4 slices bacon, cooked and finely chopped
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
- 1 green onion, chopped
- White cheese sliced into strips for garnish
Directions:
- Mix cheese ball ingredients in a mixer until combined. Scrape sides and mix again. Place onto plastic wrap and shape into an oval. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Combine topping ingredients in a shallow dish. Remove the cheese ball from the refrigerator (shaping again if needed) and roll in topping ingredients. Place onto a plate or platter and add “laces” with white cheese.
- Serve with your favorite crackers, pretzels or chips!
For more tasty recipes, you can find Kimberly on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok @kimberlymarielifestyle or online at kimberlymarielifestyle.com