SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Introducing the Ultimate Super Bowl Cheese Ball – a delicious and easy-to-make appetizer perfect for your game day celebration. Food blogger, Kimberly Pettitt, shared her tips to making a dip that will have fans coming back for more again and again.

Cheese Ball Ingredients:

  • 16 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 8 oz shredded cheese
  • 2 tsp onion powder
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • Hot sauce to taste (optional)
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1 jalapenos, chopped
  • 1/2 cup pickled jalapenos, chopped
  • 1 TBL pickled jalapeno juice

Topping:

  • 1/3 cup seasoned panko bread crumbs
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked and finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
  • 1 green onion, chopped
  • White cheese sliced into strips for garnish

Directions:

  1. Mix cheese ball ingredients in a mixer until combined. Scrape sides and mix again. Place onto plastic wrap and shape into an oval. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  2. Combine topping ingredients in a shallow dish. Remove the cheese ball from the refrigerator (shaping again if needed) and roll in topping ingredients. Place onto a plate or platter and add “laces” with white cheese.
  3. Serve with your favorite crackers, pretzels or chips!

For more tasty recipes, you can find Kimberly on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok @kimberlymarielifestyle or online at kimberlymarielifestyle.com