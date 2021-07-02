UHP Troopers say slow down this holiday weekend and Pinterest makes a big change

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Utah Highway Patrol Troopers are warning drivers to slow down this holiday weekend. With the Fourth of July approaching, the Utah Highway Patrol is once again urging motorists to slow down. A week ago, the UHP held a press conference to announce a three-day speed enforcement effort in light of a dramatic increase in the number of excessive speeders being pulled over. “It is getting, honestly, a little bit ridiculous,” UHP Maj. Jeff Nigbur said. We’ll tell you just how fast drivers are pushing the speed limit.
- Plus, Park City celebrates Independence Day all weekend long! The Park City Fourth of July parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday this year. The city decided to spread out Independence Day celebrations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Park City believes the more the merrier, and safer, when it comes to this year’s Fourth of July celebration. For a full list of events click here: https://www.parkrecord.com/entertainment/park-city-celebrates-independence-day-all-weekend-long/#:~:text=The%20Park%20City%20Fourth%20of,wake%20of%20the%20coronavirus%20pandemic.&text=%E2%80%9CThe%20parade%20starts%20at%2011,%2D11%2C%E2%80%9D%20she%20said.
- And Princes William and Harry put aside their differences to appear together Thursday to unveil a statue honoring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. The statue — which was originally commissioned in 2017 on the 20th anniversary of her death — was revealed at an afternoon ceremony on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.
- Finally, Pinterest is taking a stance in favor of users’s mental health with a new policy that prohibits all ads with weight loss language and imagery. The image sharing service that provides inspiration to millions of users announced the update on Thursday, noting that there is a particular threat to body image and mental health coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
- And at the end of the show, we are talking exercise. Are lunges good for your knees? According to Matthew Harb, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, lunges are an excellent way of preventing knee pain and injury. Even if you’re dealing with severe knee conditions such as osteoarthritis, lunges offer some solid benefits. “I typically recommend lunges because this simple exercise works all of the important muscle groups around the knee,” Harb says. Brianne shows us how to do lunges the right way to prevent injury. Hope you join us for a fun Friday on GTU Hour 2.