Uh oh, now there’s a soda can shortage and are you in a ‘situationship’?

- On GTU Hour 2 – Supply chain tensions have touched nearly every consumer product and beverages are the latest category to experience a slump, especially with the global demand for canned drinks soaring during the pandemic. Issues at play include gridlocks in trucking and shipping, labor shortages and unpredictable weather. But the main culprit is the lack of bottles and cans, experts said. Dr. Lisa Williams, a supply chain management expert, told “Good Morning America” that “it’s the materials that we’re needing to make the bottles and cans — and all that shortage trickles down and through the supply chain to we see it in a shortage of products on the shelf.”
- Plus, when it comes to men and women dating, non-committal relationships are so common these days that they’re now considered the new normal in modern romantic relationships. One such arrangement is situational relationships, a.k.a. situationships. But what exactly is a situationship? According to Abby Medcalf, Ph.D., a relationship expert, speaker, and author, a situationship is essentially just “shared activities; hanging out here and there and generally feels directionless.” Unlike casual, no-strings-attached relationships—which have clearly defined boundaries, and both parties agree not to avoid developing feelings—situationships are ambiguous and involve emotion. You date someone and do all the things in regular relationship stuff with them, but you can’t call them your boyfriend or girlfriend.
- At the end of the show – with all the holiday hustle and bustle we thought it was time to take a second to laugh. Congratulations parents, you’ve made it through another week of being a busy mom and dad. We have some of the funniest tweets about the tough and sometimes thankless job of parenting. Hope you tune in with us for a Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.