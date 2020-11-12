Uh oh, even the Elf on the Shelf is quarantining this year

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – So how will the famous Elf on the Shelf handle the pandemic? By quarantining in a jar of course! We have the cutest ideas that will still keep the mischievous little elf safe this holiday season.
- And The Real Housewives latest franchise stops in Salt Lake City – The hit show premiered last night and the drama was in full display. We have reaction from the cast members.
- Plus, could TikTok help you in a scary situation? Reagan shows us what the social media app can do if you are alone and don’t have anyone else to call.
- Finally, good news for working women – a new study says if you work for a paycheck your brain gets benefits. Over the age of 60, women who worked show clear memory benefits. We’ll share the new details on this study just coming in.
- And at the end of the show, Bachelor host Chris Harrison is jumping into the wedding business. This just makes sense, right? The long time host is selling men’s wedding rings. We’ll show you the designs and the names of each ring – guaranteed to be the most dramatic GTU announcement ever;) Hope you tune in for our Thursday show!