SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) With gymnastics season around the corner, athletes Grace McCallum and Jaedyn Rucker can’t wait to begin.

The season starts on December 9 at 7 p.m. at the Red Rocks Preview. With free admission debuting the first ever Red Rock Collection of leotards designed by the athletes themselves. All proceeds from this event will be going to charity.

January 6th, competing against LSU broadcast on ESPN2 and competing in the Huntsman Center, crowds are back to their original 15,000+ fans. Season tickets go on sale November 7 on their website.

There is an opportunity to get to know the team outside of the competition realm as well at their first ever fundraising banquet. “A Night With The Red Rocks” will be January 27, all proceeds going directly to the Utah Gymnastics Program. Find more information online!

Finally, learn to do a handstand with Surae! Keep your arms tight to your ears, lock your elbows, and kick your legs into the air, squeezing those leg muscles together.

Instagram: @UtahGymnastics

Website: www.utahtickets.com