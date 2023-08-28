The incredibly talented Maxwell Ji and Christina Sung are just two of the young pianists in Ogden’s Prodigy Concert, brought to you by Ogden Piano Festival! Save the date for Saturday Sept 2nd at 7:30 pm. It takes place at the beautiful Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden.

The six performers are winners from the Ogden Piano Festival concerto competition in June, and were selected to perform their winning piece on stage with a full orchestra, Directed by Dr. Mike Palumbo accompanying them.

Ogden Piano Festival’s mission is to provide young pianists with high quality competition and performing opportunities, providing both competitive opportunities and non-competitive evaluations, which provide feedback from expert judges which help them prepare for competitions young pianists are preparing for. Winners can earn cash, which the kids love!

The next competition is in November with four categories for young pianists ages 5-18

Teachers and parents can find out more about the upcoming concert and competitions at: ogdenpianofestival.org

