SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — From right here in Utah to Washington DC, Farah Sanders, UVU Communication Professor and owner of Huckleberry Lane Flower Farm, as well as her husband Bryan Sanders joined us on the show to share about the incredible opportunity they had to help decorate the White House for the holidays.

The idea sparked earlier in the year when Farah found out that volunteers help decorate for the holidays. She reached out to the White House early on and after applying, received confirmation in August that she would be joining the team for this creative endeavor. The best part is that anyone from all over the country can apply for this opportunity of a lifetime.

Upon arrival, the Sanders shared their first items of business. Very old and dated decor was pulled out of storage, then the team of volunteers was to reimagine it and display it in a way that met strict standards. They got creative and described their process of cutting apart a Christmas garland and using it to spruce up plain wire wreaths. Using just a little bit of wire, some colorful ornaments, and a double bow, they completely transformed the space into a Christmas masterpiece.

The couple also owns a local flower farm and creates beautiful arrangements for Utahn’s events all over the state. You can follow along with them @huckleberrylanefarm on Instagram.