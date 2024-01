SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Miss Utah, Sarah Sun, and Miss Utah’s Teen, Jaylynn Lindley, joined us on the show to talk about the road to Miss America. They leave in just a few short days and will compete on the national stage in Orlando, Florida January 6-14th. You can watch the competition live at watchmissamerica.com and support these young ladies on Instagram @missamericaut and @missamericasteenut