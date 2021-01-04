Two tasty smoothie recipes

We love when Emily Allen is in our kitchen! We were spoiled today with trying not one, but two tasty and healthy smoothies. Follow along with Emily on IG at @healthbyemilya and online www.healthbyemily.com Strawberry Basil Green Smoothie & Elvis Green Smoothie details below.
Strawberry Basil Green Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp flaxseeds
- 1 serving vanilla protein powder
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1/4 cup strawberries
- 1 large handful spinach
- 8-12 oz milk of choice
- 1-2 sprigs of basil
Instructions: Blend all ingredients in a blender and enjoy
The Elvis Green Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 serving vanilla protein powder
- 1 tbsp sunflower seed butter
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds
- 1/2 banana
- 1 large handful spinach
- 8-12 oz milk of choice
- 1 tbsp chia seeds (optional)
Instructions: Blend all ingredients in a blender and enjoy