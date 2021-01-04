Two tasty smoothie recipes

We love when our friend Louis van Amstel pays us a visit! You know him as a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars, and today we learned all about his new dance fitness program, LaBlast. This on demand program is in partnership with Kevin Harrington who was one of the investors on the first two seasons of Shark Tank.

Since January is the month where so many of us are focused on fitness goals, and weight loss goals as new year resolutions, this was the perfect time to chat with Louis. We also loved learning updates of his personal life, and the adoption of his second son! What a beautiful family.

For more information on LaBlast, visit: https://lablastfitness.com