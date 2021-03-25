Two tasty cold brew recipes with Fluffy Cow Coffee

Here’s something different for you to try, cold brew coffee with a hint of lavender. Claudia McMullin of Fluffy Cow Coffee was in studio with the tips to mix it all together! Follow the recipes she showed us below, and follow Fluffy Cow Coffee on IG at @fluffy_cow_coffee
Cardamom Rose Cold Brew
10 oz Deja-Moo Medium Roast cold brew
1 oz of your preferred milk
1 TBSP cardamom rose syrup
1 scoop ice Top with ground cardamom
This syrup can be used in Sodas, Cocktails, and Lattes.
Lavender Vanilla Cold Brew
10 oz Deja-Moo Medium Roast cold brew
1 oz of your preferred milk (Claudia prefers coconut)
1 TBSP Lavender Vanilla Syrup
1 scoop of ice
Lavender is great for depression, tension headaches and can even help heal wounds!