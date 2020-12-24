Two soulful renditions of holiday classics

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We love when local musician Emily Bea stops by! Last time we chatted, she was excited to announce the launch of her campaign for her brand new album, “Coming Back Home” to be released this month 2020!

Emily tells us the album is probably her favorite yet, because it is a home-themed album where every single song has to do with her home and the people she’s shared it with. If that doesn’t fill you with holiday cheer, we don’t know what will!

We felt the Christmas spirit with her beautiful renditions of “White Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Happy holidays, everyone!

Emily can be found on Instagram: @emilybeamusic and on Facebook at EmilyBeaMusic .