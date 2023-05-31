Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Captivate your children’s senses with an activity that will keep them playing for hours. Carly Haberman and Alex LaPorte from Root + Bloom Learning Co. joined GTU to share with us their Sensory Play Learning Kits and how they can benefit your kids.

Haberman is a former special education teacher while LaPorte is a homeschooling mother of four with a background in psychology and child development. This sister duo created Root + Bloom Learning Co. because of their passion about child-led learning and making learning simple, accessible, and fun! As firm believers in learning through play and sensory play, these two amazing women strive to be partners and cheerleaders in education.

They featured their Sensory Play Learning Kits that include play dough, learning tools, and small accessories in their themed kits. Sensory play holds many benefits in that it builds upon: fine motor skills, language development, cognitive growth, and so much more. These sensory kits are great screen-free entertainment for littles that target learning in the best possible way.

You can find Root + Bloom Learning Co. on WestTenth.com, W10th app, or Instagram!