Two friends create a book about Jesus for children

- Two long-time friends set out to create an approachable telling for young children, of the life of Jesus Christ. Maddie Daetwyler & Kindal Ridd have created a new children’s book about the life of Jesus Christ, with rhyming words and hand-painted illustrations. “Savior” is a rhyming and hand-painted story that walks children through the life of Jesus Christ.
- The women who are high school friends, spent three years creating something children could memorize and engage with. The first copies of “Savior” are available through a Kickstarter campaign, available till March 11th. And good news, the book was fully funded in less than 8 hours!
- “Savior” comes in two versions: A Premium hardcover version, with a larger size and board book style pages, and an Everyday softcover version, with tear-proof and washable pages. The project has grown into a women-run small business, Lighten Print. After the Kickstarter the ladies say they plan to continue with building a website, offering art prints of the illustrations, and creating more books to help teach what matters most in simple, beautiful ways.
- To order click here: kickstarter.com/projects/lightenprint/savior-the-story-of-jesus-christ