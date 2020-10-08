Twitter is still buzzing about that Utah fly in the VP debate

It was a big day in studio, Deena brought her boyfriend Mike to show off his handyman skills! With his own business of over a decade, Mr. Nice Guys, he's an expert! Many women find themselves suddenly single for a number of reasons, and may not know how to to do repairs around the house immediately. We hope to empower people with teaching them the steps to take care of business in and around your own home!

Watch Mike's step-by-step instruction of how to patch drywall, and check one thing off your list today that you'll be able to handle!