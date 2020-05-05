Twilight fans have a new book to read

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – Happy Cinco de Mayo everybody! We are celebrating with a Utah nurse who just received a care package from Taylor Swift herself! We’ll tell you why the singer personally reached out. Plus, which 85 year old actress graces the cover of a Vogue magazine and looks absolutely beautiful? We’ll tell you. And Twilight fans this is for you… author Stephanie Meyer is releasing her highly anticipated next book. After more than a decade of waiting, we tell you when you can get your hands on it! Hope you join us for a fun morning on GTU.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Good Things Utah Sponsors