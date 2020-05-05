Twilight fans have a new book to read

Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner shows us some great gift ideas any mom will love this Mother’s Day. All products are available online at the links below, and many are offering some amazing deals. Let’s Shop!

Olay Regenerist: Whip SPF 25. Give Mom the gift of Beauty with Olay this Mother’s Day. Sun care is self-care and wearing Olay SPF daily is a small way to take care of yourself, and your skin’s health and appearance. Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 is a face moisturizer with a light-as-air finish that leaves a matte finish that works best for normal, oily and combination skin.It delivers active ingredients such as Vitamin B3 and peptides into skin to hydrate and improve skin elasticity and firmness. Available nationwide or at www.olay.com