Twilight fans have a new book to read

- On Good Things Utah today – Happy Cinco de Mayo everybody! We are celebrating with a Utah nurse who just received a care package from Taylor Swift herself! We’ll tell you why the singer personally reached out. Plus, which 85 year old actress graces the cover of a Vogue magazine and looks absolutely beautiful? We’ll tell you. And Twilight fans this is for you… author Stephanie Meyer is releasing her highly anticipated next book. After more than a decade of waiting, we tell you when you can get your hands on it! Hope you join us for a fun morning on GTU.