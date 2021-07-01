Tuxedo Twins looking to find their forever home

These terrific tuxedo twins are Arya Stark and Eddard Stark (game of thrones fans will get this!).

They are a sister and brother pair looking for their forever home.

They are 12 weeks old, already spayed & neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. They are friendly and playful, and completely adorable together. Arya is the one with the pointier white stripe on her forehead, and Eddard has a thicker stripe and some black spots on his leg. These darling little siblings would love to come home with you.

Please email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you would like to set up a virtual meet and greet with Arya and Eddard.

Best Friend’s will continue into kitten season, there are a lot of kittens available for adoption. And what’s better than one cute kitten? TWO cute kittens!

*Don’t forget their ongoing 2-for-1 Adoptions Adopt any cat or kitten for the regular adoption fee and your fees will be waived on a second pet! All pets come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.*

Their $90 adoption fee for kittens, or $25 fee for cats is a huge saving over “free” pets when you consider the included spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip!

Visit their website for more information.

Best Friends thanks to everyone who fosters pets!

Visit Best Friends Animal Society online bestfriends.org, and FB.