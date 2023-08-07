Blogger and crafter Rose Storey Usenova and her daughter Lola joined us to share how they’ve gotten creative with their leftover pool noodles! First up is the pom pom shooter, which we learn how to do on air. Then we see a pool noodles transform into the cutest stick horses which could easily be used as decor for a birthday party or baby shower.

A pool noodle turned jumbo pencil is a darling prop for back to school or birthday photo ops, and the pool noodle car racetrack is a blast! Thanks to Lola’s help, this segment was a ton of fun. Happy crafting!

Blog: rosestorey.blogspot.com TikTok: @theusenovfam Instagram: @rosestorey