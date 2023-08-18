SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Dana Williamson, Founder & President of Waste Less Solutions, is taking the spotlight to promote their upcoming fundraiser, “Second Chance Dance.”

Waste Less Solutions, a local nonprofit, is dedicated to reducing Utah’s food waste through education and diversion. Food waste emits harmful methane gas and is a major landfill contributor.

The event, happening on Mon, Aug 28th, 6-9pm, at Salt Lake Culinary Education Center, features local chefs creating bites from rescued food. Funds raised support food rescue expansion. Tickets can be found at www.wastelesssolutions.org/2ndchance. Follow along on Instagram (@waste_less_solutions), Facebook (@wastelesssolutions), and TikTok (@wastelesssolutions).