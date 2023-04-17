SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Last year the style “coastal grandmother” took people of all ages by a storm. “Coastal Grandmother” is a mix of crisp linen pants and classic button-down shirts. But now we are seeing a spin off fashion that will rock the internet this upcoming summer. “Coastal cowgirl” this new style is a mix of the coastal grandma of 2022 and a bit of western. Today the hosts talk about how you can make your “coastal cowgirl” wardrobe.

Take the beachy aesthetic that we loved from last year and reuse your coastal grandmother wardrobe and add a few clothing pieces to be on trend. Some coastal cowgirls must haves for your closet.

cowboy boots

Suede, quilted, and patchwork jackets

Turquoise and silver jewelry

Denim jackets

Woven straw hats

Vests

