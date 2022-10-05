Kate Wilhite joined the show to share their art and new tarot creation. Hand painted with watercolor, Kate freehands every piece. A 78 card deck for divination and self reflection, this deck is filled with beautiful colors, paintings, and original artforms. This deck, titled the Queer Revolution Tarrot Deck, explores LGBTQ+ identity. Wilhite talked about how everyone can relate to the masculinity and femininity in the deck, exploring their own identity and finding parts of themselves within both masculine and feminine cards.

Website: katewilhite.com

Instagram: @kate.Wilhite

Facebook: Kate Wilhite Art

Kickstarter: Queer Revolution Tarot