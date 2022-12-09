CACHE VALLEY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Tune in with the season with some tunes by North front Sound. North sound started with 10 singers in a garage in Kaysville and they have grown to over 30 active and dedicated members.

In 2018 they chartered as the Golden Spike Utah chapter of barbershop harmony society. Their goal is to have a lot of fun through musical excellence. Though the chorus rehearses in the Davis County area, members come from all over the place, spanning from Utah County to Cache County. The north front sound members that came in today were Bruce Nakae, Glen Merrell, Dean Davidson, and John Lee Roring.

They have a Christmas show on December 10th from 4pm to 7pm at the legacy preparatory academy in woods cross. It will feature the acappella chorus and they will be singing both traditional Christmas songs and more modern Christmas songs.

Lastly, they performed on the show. If you are looking for more information, check out their social media and website.

Tickets and website: www.NorthFrontSound.com