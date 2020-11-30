Tuna Poke Bowl from Sobe Eats

Sal Soberanis of Sobe Eats was with us this morning, telling us all about this sustainable and environmental friendly company. Specializes in Southern Style Mexican Cuisine from Acapulco Mexico, it was founded by 3 brothers who are all accomplished professional Chefs from SLC! Sobe Eats just received 2 awards this year from Best of State. “Best Mexican” & “Best Innovation”. Known for food trucks, and now their own drive thru located in Sandy at 120 w 9000 s Sandy.
Tuna Poke Bowl
3oz steam white rice
drizzle ponzu sauce
drizzle spicy eel sauce
Esquite Slaw ( Sobe Eats)
2.5 oz Tuna (marinated in ponzu and spicy ell)
Fresh Guacamole
Pickled onions
Cilantro
Black Sesame Seeds
Tajin Spice
