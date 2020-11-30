Tuna Poke Bowl from Sobe Eats

Sal Soberanis of Sobe Eats was with us this morning, telling us all about this sustainable and environmental friendly company. Specializes in Southern Style Mexican Cuisine from Acapulco Mexico, it was founded by 3 brothers who are all accomplished professional Chefs from SLC! Sobe Eats just received 2 awards this year from Best of State. “Best Mexican” & “Best Innovation”. Known for food trucks, and now their own drive thru located in Sandy at 120 w 9000 s Sandy.

Tuna Poke Bowl

3oz steam white rice

drizzle ponzu sauce 

drizzle spicy eel sauce 

Esquite Slaw ( Sobe Eats) 

2.5 oz Tuna (marinated in ponzu and spicy ell)

Fresh Guacamole 

Pickled onions 

Cilantro 

Black Sesame Seeds 

Tajin Spice

IG @sobeeatsut Facebook Sobe Eats
Website www.sobe-eats.com Catering 954-616-7559 Contact 954-616-7559

