Trying the TikTok trend of baking Blueberry Cookies

It can be difficult to find vegan-friendly treats that are full of rich flavor, but luckily, TikTok user @justine_snacks introduced Blueberry Cookies that we just had to try.
Ingredients
-1 cup all-purpose flour, lightly packed (135 grams)
-1/2 teaspoon baking powder
-1/8 teaspoon salt
-1/3 cup vegan butter, softened (76 grams)
-1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar (90 grams)
-1/3 cup frozen blueberries (80 grams)
-½ cup white chocolate chips (70 grams)
Directions
- Start by preheating your oven to 400°F. In a small bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder and salt.
- Defrost the blueberries by microwaving them for 30 to 45 seconds. Mash with a fork, and allow them to cool.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the softened vegan butter and sugar. Cream until fluffy, and then add in the blueberries. Turn the speed on your mixer up to high, and mix the butter and sugar with the blueberries until fully incorporated; about five minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as you go.
- Gradually add in the flour mixture, and mix until a soft dough forms. Mix in the white chocolate chips.
- Transfer the dough to the freezer to cool for 30 minutes. Once the dough is chilled, prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper. Shape the dough into 12 balls and bake the cookies for 10 minutes until the edges are lightly brown. Set aside to cool before serving.
- Enjoy!
The purple cookies above turned out more dramatic than the batch we baked in our GTU kitchen, but they were still delicious!