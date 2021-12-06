Try out this fantastic entrée the whole family will love

(Good Things Utah) Surae is in the kitchen and cooking with some of her favorite ingredients from Cache Valley Creamery today.

She is making a fantastic entrée the whole family will love – Eight-Cheese Stuffed Shells!

Ingredients:

18 cooked jumbo pasta shells

1 can (28 oz.) crushed tomatoes with added puree

1 can (8 oz.) no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry

1 cup Cache Valley ® Shredded 6-Cheese Italian Cheese, divided

Shredded 6-Cheese Italian Cheese, divided 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup part-skim ricotta cheese

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

PREHEAT oven to 375° F.

SPRAY a 9 x 13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

PREPARE shells according to package directions, drain, rinse and set aside.

COMBINE crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce and dried oregano in a large skillet or saucepan. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until sauce is heated and the flavors have blended. Remove from heat. Set aside.

COMBINE artichoke hearts, spinach, ½ cup of 6-Cheese Italian Cheese, feta cheese, ricotta, garlic and pepper in a medium bowl.

DIVIDE cheese mixture into each pasta shell. Place stuffed shells in the prepared dish, open side up.

SPOON tomato mixture over shells. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup of 6-Cheese Italian Cheese over the top.

BAKE for 25 minutes or until the sauce bubbles and the shells are heated through.

Make sure you head over to the Cache Valley Creamery website for additional recipes and to find a location to pick up all your ingredients.

