Try making your own clothes at a local sewing class

If you struggle to find the perfect size or the right style for your personality, Delaney Dangerfield is here to teach you how to make your own clothes. She even made her entire outfit for the show today!

SLC Sewciety opened over a year ago. They offer sewing classes from beginner to advanced and provide all the materials you will need. They also sell fabric and tools to make various items.

Dangerfield explained the term slow fashion. We have become more aware of the harm our waste has on the environment. Fabrics are especially hard to break down. Making your own clothes is a good way to slow down our consumption and be mindful of what fabrics are being used. Sewciety uses eco-friendly fabrics that are better for the earth.

Several pieces were displayed on the set. One of Deena’s favorites was a dress made out of Irish linen. Delaney explained how she designed the olive corduroy jacket. You get to choose thread color, buttons, and pockets. The best part about making your own clothes is that they fit you perfectly.

If you are interested in taking a class mention ABC4 and you will get $5 off of your first class. Sewciety is located at 1597 S 1100 E, Suite B SLC. Find out more information on their website and social media.