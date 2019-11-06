Try a ‘wild orange’ twist to your cinnamon french toast

doTERRA’s Wild orange and cinnamon and awesome scents to use for the holidays. Here are five ways to use Wild Orange Oil in your home:

Refreshing scent. Use in your diffuser and air filter to increase energy and decrease stress. Use a few drops in my bathroom and kitchen drains for a fresh scent. Cleansing your home. Use to wipe down frequently used surfaces around the home when you want to cleanse surfaces, including using as a wood polish. Increase energy and decrease stress. This can come from the diffusing and also using topically. Rub into hands, on back of neck, even add to your body wash or lotion. Add to your favorite drink to boost your immune system, especially while we are in cold and flu season.

Krista Numbers gave us an example of how to use both cinnamon and wild orange oils in this awesome French Toast recipe:

Wild Orange French Toast with Cinnamon Syrup

Ingredients:

1 loaf ciabatta bread

3 eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

6 drops wild orange oil

Directions:

Slice baguette on diagonal. In a large mixing bowl add eggs, cream, salt and wild orange oil. Preheat a skillet to medium high and coat lightly with cooking spray. Dip bread in mix and brown on both sides in medium hot skillet. Serve warm.

Syrup Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup brown sugar

2 drops cinnamon oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

-In a medium saucepan set over high heat, combine water, brown sugar and cinnamon oil. Whisk continuously until sugar is dissolved and mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and whisk for 5 minutes longer, or until syrup thickens.

-Remove pot from heat and stir in vanilla. Transfer syrup to a clean glass jar and allow to cool. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to one month.

This article contains sponsored content.