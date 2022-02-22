Try a new food spot with these recommendations

If you are seeking good food in Utah, so is Courtney Otis and she is here to share some of the best spots in the Valley. She shares some of her faves:

Raised is a new casual restaurant in American Fork that serves donuts and fried chicken. This was opened by Chef Brandon Clark (owner of Kitchen 88) who wanted to serve elevated versions of America’s favorite foods; Donuts and chicken. Sweet or Salty, there is something for everyone. Raised is offering 10% off any order if customers mention Good Things Utah!

El Barril Cafe opened in Sandy during the pandemic. This is a family-owned restaurant that serves classic Mexican food as well as crepes! Mariela (the owner) was making food out of her home and received so much love and support that she opened El Barril with her brother. Everything is made from scratch.

Eclair French Pastry is a dessert shop located in SugarHouse for the last 3 years but they will be moving to a bigger space in Sandy soon. This shop specializes in handmade eclairs and pastries, using 18th-century French recipes. The owner, Youssef is passionate about his treats and making every customer feel like family. They will be increasing their menu size at their new location; adding soups, sandwiches, and cooking classes. They will offer 20% off for mentioning Good Things Utah.

Find Otis on Instagram and TikTok @seekinggoodthings