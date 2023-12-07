SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Join us with our producer Sariah and host Surea as they teach us how to make your own special ornaments all with items from the dollar tree. Start by buying clear ornaments from the dollar tree and fill it with whatever you desire, glitter, foam balls, sparkles, or tulle. You can decorate the outside with decals and write any message you want. You can also fill the inside of the ornaments with paint. Make this a family tradition and decorate your tree with all handmade items that look fantastic