Heidi Robey, otherwise known as Hot Mess Heidi, is a mom of 3, comedian, and mental health advocate. She and her baby joined us on GTU hour 2 with 6 steps to better mental health. She compared our brains to a computer and has some tips to repair your software.

1. Turn the computer off & on – GET EXTRA SLEEP

Less sleep = #1 trigger

More sleep = #1 treatment

2. Close programs – CUT BACK SCHEDULE

Cut out unnecessary stress

Make time to relax & have fun

3. Troubleshoot – MEDITATION

Journaling

Exercise

Time in nature

Going for a drive

Prayer

4. Customer Service – TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE

They are “experts” on YOU

Family, friends, spouse, etc.

5. Delete virus – RX MEDICATION

There is NO SHAME:

It’s just like any other medical issue!

6. Reprogram Computer – THERAPY

Rewire your brain

Third-party confidant

ANYONE can benefit from therapy!

Struggling with mental health is far more common than most of us realize. There is no shame in needing help!

Suicide Prevention Hotline:

National: TEXT or CALL: 988

Utah: CALL 1-800-273-8255

Instagram: @hotmessheidirobey