Heidi Robey, otherwise known as Hot Mess Heidi, is a mom of 3, comedian, and mental health advocate. She and her baby joined us on GTU hour 2 with 6 steps to better mental health. She compared our brains to a computer and has some tips to repair your software.
1. Turn the computer off & on – GET EXTRA SLEEP
- Less sleep = #1 trigger
- More sleep = #1 treatment
2. Close programs – CUT BACK SCHEDULE
- Cut out unnecessary stress
- Make time to relax & have fun
3. Troubleshoot – MEDITATION
- Journaling
- Exercise
- Time in nature
- Going for a drive
- Prayer
4. Customer Service – TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE
- They are “experts” on YOU
- Family, friends, spouse, etc.
5. Delete virus – RX MEDICATION
- There is NO SHAME:
- It’s just like any other medical issue!
6. Reprogram Computer – THERAPY
- Rewire your brain
- Third-party confidant
- ANYONE can benefit from therapy!
Struggling with mental health is far more common than most of us realize. There is no shame in needing help!
Suicide Prevention Hotline:
National: TEXT or CALL: 988
Utah: CALL 1-800-273-8255
Instagram: @hotmessheidirobey