TRIO programs are providing resources for students to succeed

Kyle Ethelbah, Director of Federal TRIO Programs, University of Utah came by to talk about TRIO, a student program that is funded through Congress and overseen by the US Department of Education to provide first-generation, low-income, and students with disabilities. The resources and skills are necessary to access and succeed in post-secondary education. TRIO is here to help students, regardless of income and the first-generation status, be successful in their pursuit of a college education.

Kyle was a participant in Upward Bound and Student Support Services growing up. He says, “Without TRIO I would not be who and where I am today”.

-TRIO was born out of the civil rights movement in the 1960s

-The University of Utah has had TRIO Programs since 1972.

-The University of Utah houses two programs, Upward Bound and Student Support Services.

-Upward Bound serves high school students who attend East, West, Highland, and Kearns High Schools.

TRIO offers plenty of resources for their students:

After School Tutoring

ACT/SAT Prep

FAFSA Assistance

Scholarship Search Assistance

Summer residential program to acclimate to college

College tours

Student Support Services serves eligible students at the University of Utah.

Academic Advising

FAFSA Assistance

Scholarship Search Assistance

Career Exploration

Financial Literacy

Scholarships

Math and WRI prep courses for credit

All services are at no cost to the student

Limited space is available for participation in both programs.

Students who participate in our TRIO programs are twice as likely to graduate within 6 years from a post-secondary educational institution than students from similar backgrounds without an educational support program.

There are 27 TRIO Programs in the state of Utah serving 7,346 students statewide. You can search for TRIO Programs in your area at this site.

For more information visit TRIO here.