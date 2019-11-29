Trimming the tree: decorating tips from Gatehouse No. 1

Whether you’re getting your tree up Thanksgiving weekend or it’s already out… Good Things Utah’s furniture sponsor, Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture and Interior Design, has tips for trimming your tree!

Ali stopped by their showroom located at 672 State St. in Orem, to learn the ways from Lisa Ward.

First, she said, is to choose a color palette and theme. Whether it’s traditional red and green, or more unique like blue, silver and gold, having a color theme will help give a more cohesive look.

Next is to take into account the size of your tree. This will equate to the number of picks, bundles and ornaments you’ll need to decorate. For example, a nine foot tree means you need nine of everything.

Lisa said a good tip is to stick with odd numbers, so if you feel you need more of something, add groups of three.

Also remember that your tree is ultimately the main focal point, so the better the tree, the less decor you need.

If you have a flocked tree, add light lights, and if your tree is green or real, add dark lights.

Don’t forget to have fun with different sizes of ornaments and create depth by putting the larger ones in closer to the trunk, and smaller ones on the ends.

If you’d like to add ribbon to your tree, put the shorter length at the top and longer at the bottom.

And remember, your tree isn’t one sided, so make sure to cover all angles!

Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture and Interior Design is offering 20% off all holiday decor and up to 50% off select items marked throughout the store. Deals last through Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30. Hours are 10:00am-6:00pm and more can be found online at gatehousestyle.com and Instagram: @gatehouseno1 .

This story includes sponsored content.