Tricks and illusions with the Champions of Magic

Do you believe in magic? You just might after watching this segment! Illusionist Richard Young and producer Alex Jarrett worked their magic on Surae on GTU. One mind-blowing trick involves a lime, some money and a very confused show host. It still had us scratching our heads at the end of the show.

See tricks like this and more at one of the world’s largest touring magic shows, Champions of Magic!

The show is only in town November 10-12th and tickets are on sale now. For fast-paced magic built for this tech-savvy generation, go to the Jeanné Wagner Theatre and watch the Champions of Magic.

Visit https://championsofmagic.co.uk/ for more information.

