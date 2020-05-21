Tres Hombres Mexican Grill & Cantina

Today’s Save the Faves was Tres Hombres Mexican Grill and Cantina, and Deena couldn’t have been more excited to feature one of her very favorite Millcreek spots! Next time you’re in the mood for some tasty, authentic Mexican cuisine, stop by and support local! This morning we sampled:

Coctel de Camarones: Mexican gulf shrimp with avacado, cucmber, onion, cilantro, tomato, and spicy cocktail sauce.

Vegetable fajitas: Fresh seasonal vegetables marinated and sauteed. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Black beans and fresh garden salad.

Fresh squeezed blood orange juice. T.H. Margarita mix, splash of blood orange soda. Great on the rocks with a salted rim, with or without tequila and orange liqueur.

Tres Hombres is located on 3298 S and Highland Drive. Open 7 days a week. Curbside, delivery, and dine-in. Keep up to date with hours at treshombrescantina.com