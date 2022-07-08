After struggling to find clothing, Regina Snape decided to take matters into her own hands and start a new boutique for Utahans to enjoy. Lavish Fix Boutique, a size inclusive online boutique serving the Salt Lake Valley and international countries, opened during the COVID-19 Pandemic and has been flourishing for the past 18 months. Snape feels good clothing should be available to all as it is important for everyone to feel comfortable and confident in what they are wearing. “It makes or breaks the person, okay. If you don’t feel comfortable in what you wear, you’re not going to give off that energy. You need that.” Snape said. Donning a stylish hot pink pantsuit, Snape said she felt incredible wearing the attire especially in her favorite color.

Clothing shopping can be hard and it can be difficult to see what works for our body types and it can also be a challenge to find what size you need to wear. Lavish Fix has made it easy and taken the guesswork out of that. Snape likes to have clothing that is in season and shows how to make it unique to each individual. Lavish Fix has a versatile collection with formal wear, casual wear and everything in between. Snape also has an ample supply of shoes and accessories. Clothing is available from size XS-4XL and Lavish Fix ships Internationally to over 200 countries.

To purchase clothing from Lavish Boutique visit: LavishFix.com.

To stay up to date with Lavish Fix, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.