Tremonton boutique is your new in-person Etsy

Sara Mohrman, owner of Main Street Mercantile located in Tremonton, UT stopped by the studio today to share about her boutique store.

Mohrman describes her shop as an in-person Etsy. Every item they sell is handmade and most often comes from local Utah vendors. She showcased items including bracelets, t-shirts, home decor, bows, doormats, and more.

You can find her on Instagram or stop by their shop located at 46 w main st, Tremonton Ut. You can schedule an appointment Mon-Wed or shop the boutique Thurs & Fri 10-6 and Sat 10-2.