Daniel from Super Trees is a Master Arborist who whipped Nicea’s yard into beautiful shape. Fall is a great time to be planting trees, because the soil is nice and warm. Taking care of the roots is everything, Daniel says, this is the foundation, and the tree needs a strong one to build a good and healthy top.

When it comes to pruning, Daniel says trees need to be pruned every other year to third year. This fall is a great time to prune before facing heavy winter snow. We hear tips on structure, on why you should play music for your trees – no, really! And so much more.

Daniel was so much fun, and very knowledgeable. Now is the time to call SuperTrees.

supertreesutah.com