Treat yourself with luxurious bath products

Practice self-care this year. BareButt Bath Co. has you covered with luxurious bath and shower products. Owner, Lindsay Amarel Butt, joined us on the show to share the importance of self-care and mental health. 

After serving a service mission in Chile, Lindsay realized the impact poor mental health can have on your life. She realized how important it is to take a moment for yourself to regroup, so she incorporated this into her business. 

BareButt Bath Co. hopes to bridge the gap between self-care & mental health through monthly subscription boxes, bath bombs, shower steamers, and other self-care accessories. A portion of all purchases are donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Lindsay is offering a promotion for our viewers. Use the code GTU for 25% off your first subscription box. You can find BareButt Bath Co. online and on Instagram.

